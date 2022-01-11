Left Menu

TN CM lays foundation stone for Kalaignar Memorial library

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:23 IST
Tamil Nadu MK Stalin (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 99 crore Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai.

The Chief Minister had on June 3, 2021, announced at the 97th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi that a state-of-the-art library would be established in Madurai in his memory. Accordingly, he laid the foundation stone virtually from the Secretariat here signifying the fulfillment of his assurance.

The government had already allocated Rs 10 crore for the purchase of books, e-books, online periodicals and research books required to equip the library and in addition, sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the purchase of technical equipment.

Public Works Minister E V Velu, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Murthy, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiyagarajan, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, were among those who participated.

