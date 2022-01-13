Number of seats at Srinagar govt medical college in Uttarakhand raised to 150

The number of seats at the Government Medical College, Srinagar in the district has been raised from 125 to 150. The National Medical Commission gave its consent to raise the number of seats from 125 to 150 on Wednesday, principal of the medical college C S Rawat said. Admissions to the 150 MBBS seats in the college will start from the current session itself, he said. PTI CORR ALM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)