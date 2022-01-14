Is police verification of staff engaged in schools being carried out: NCPCR asks Delhi govt

Apex child rights body NCPCR has asked Delhi government to apprise it whether police verification of the staff engaged in schools for any purpose is being carried out in Delhi in compliance with guidelines.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said it has received a representation sharing a link of an interview by Atishi, former Advisor to Education Minister Delhi and currently an MLA from Aam Aadmi Party.

''As stated by Atishi in the interview, the individual working with children, be it in Anganwadis, in schools etc. do not undergo police verification. She further adds that doing this would stall all the education ventures,'' the NCPCR said in the letter to the Principal Secretary, Education Department of the Delhi government.

The NCPCR in the letter listed out various guidelines as per which police verification of any person coming in regular contact with children is mandatory and is an important step towards keeping children safe.

''NCPCR requests you to apprise the Commission whether police verification of the staff engaged in schools for any purpose is being carried out in Delhi in compliance with the above stated Guidelines/Orders and POCSO Rules, with supporting documents (if any) within seven (7) days of receipt of this letter,'' the NCPCR said in the letter issued on Friday.