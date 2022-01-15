Left Menu

Varsity students get one more chance to finish course

Updated: 15-01-2022 18:53 IST
Puducherry, Jan 15 (PTI): The Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), Pondicherry Central University, on Saturday announced that students who have exhausted the maximum period prescribed to complete the degree programmes are being given one more chance to complete them.

The students of MBA (from 2005-2006 to 2015-2016 calendar year) and the students of M.Com and MA (English, Sociology and Hindi) and all other courses (from 2014-15 to 2015-2016) are granted one more chance to complete the course in the January 2022 session, said the assistant registrar of the university K Mahesh in a press release here. This follows requests from students across the country, the release said.

The students of MBA should write an equivalent paper as per the new syllabus given in the website https://dde.pondiuni.edu.in, the release said. Students should re-register themselves with the DDE and the last date for receipt of applications with fees has been extended to January 21, it added.

