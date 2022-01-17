Veteran leader of working classes and progressive thinker N D Patil dead

Veteran Shetkari Kamgar Paksha leader Narayan Dyandeo Patil, popularly known as N D Patil, who fought for the cause of farmers and the marginalised sections in his entire life, died due to age-related ailments in Kolhapur city in Maharashtra on Monday, an official said.

He was 94.

Patil had joined the Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (SKP) for justice and rights of farmers and labourers in 1948.

While working with the outfit, Patil studied academic and social issues in depth. He fought for the protection of the interest of the downtrodden during his life. Patil had served as an MLC for 18 years. He had also worked as the state Cooperative Minister. A leader of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, Patil had also served as an MLA from 1985 to 1990.

He had worked as the secretary-general of the SKP. He was born on July 15, 1929, in Dhavali village in the Sangli district in western Maharashtra. Patil completed M A in Economics from Willingdon College in Sangli. After completing LL.B from Pune University he worked as a professor at the Chhatrapati Shivaji College in Satara.

He was also a former dean of the sociology department at the Shivaji University in Kolhapur.

From 1959, he has been a member of the managing council of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha in Satara. NCP chief Sharad Pawar in his tweet condoled the death of Patil, saying a principled and selfless leader, who had faith in the working class, is lost. ''He raised voice in the legislature for issues of marginalised class,'' Pawar said.

