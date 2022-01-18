Left Menu

NCGG signs MoU with Hyderabad-based institute to promote inclusive good governance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:35 IST
The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) here and the Hyderabad-based National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote inclusive good governance, a statement issued on Tuesday said.

The main purpose of this agreement, signed on Monday, is to focus on different collaborative activities by drawing upon the strengths of these two national institutions for bringing better good governance mechanisms into practice across all programmes and schemes.

Both the institutions agreed to exchange knowledge and take up capacity building of functionaries at all levels of government, including Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), the statement said.

The MoU will not only help in application of good governance principles in true spirit but will also ensure their effective implementation in terms of transparency and accountability in utilisation of public funds in intended manner for delivering services to benefit rural communities, it said.

Many key mutual areas of interest were identified as actionable points, including leveraging e-governance at panchayat level, documenting good governance models at panchayat level, simplification of forms among others and best practices of the rural governance, the statement said.

NCGG has suggested to identify the benchmark of the indexing of rural governance at the panchayat level, it said.

The MoU will promote inclusive good governance, strengthening of local institutions and effective implementation of government programmes.

The MoU signing ceremony was held online between V Srinivas, Secretary of Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances and NCGG Director General, and Dr G Narendra Kumar, Director General of NIRD&PR, along with officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

