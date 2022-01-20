Hybrid preferred learning model, ensures continuity of education: HP India

There is an overwhelming preference for hybrid learning model among students, teachers and parents, and they want to continue with online learning in some form even after traditional classrooms resume, a study by HP India said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic served as an inflection point for edtech globally with adoption of tech-enabled learning growing globally, including in India. Many offline classes went online to ensure continuity of education while adhering to social distancing norms.

According to the HP India Future of Learning Study 2022, 98 per cent parents and 99 per cent of teachers surveyed attributed learning continuity to online education. About 91 per cent students said they believe that online learning supplements traditional classroom learning. About 68 per cent students, 89 per cent parents and 85 per cent teachers surveyed said they would like to continue/recommend some form of online learning to supplement traditional learning even after classrooms resume.

Better understanding through a blended online and classroom learning approach, more personal free time to pursue hobbies and a longer memory retention emerged as the key reasons students prefer hybrid learning.

While many respondents said hybrid model ensures continuous learning during extreme weather conditions, students also want to go back to school to interact. About 77 per cent students said being physically around students helps make more friends and that there is better learning by being present physically around teachers, 76 per cent said participation in sports boosted physical wellbeing, and 72 per cent said participation in co-curricular activities to enable development. ''Technology has emerged as a saviour in these challenging times and this influence is evident in learning as well. The hybrid learning model blends the benefits of online resources and in-person interactions of a traditional classroom setting to enhance the quality of learning,'' HP India MD Ketan Patel said.

He added that online classes have ensured that education can continue while keeping everyone involved safe.

''During this transition, students and teachers have also discovered better work-life balance, increased efficiency, and more insight-based instruction delivery...I believe that digital learning is going to play a pivotal role in creating a more efficient and effective hybrid learning model,'' he said. Speaking to reporters, Patel said one of HP's prime focus as a company is to ensure that technology is getting imparted to the smallest possible towns in the country and that the company is undertaking a number of initiatives in that direction.

It is also important that there is continuous invest in building skills for the future, he added.

Patel noted that schools have realised that hybrid is the way to move forward.

''...that's why the infrastructure needs in schools need to be uplifted for hybrid learning models. A lot of schools have already innovated themselves towards a smartboard-based learning and a lot of LMS (Learning Management System) systems have been adopted, everybody has realised that with the LMS, they need to complement it for hybrid learning,'' he added.

He further said education customers (schools and other educational insitutions) are also focused around readiness of technology and infrastructure that can support hybrid learning outcomes. According to the report, while teachers surveyed pointed out work-life balance as one of the key benefits of online learning, 82 per cent of teachers said they need more tools to facilitate better online learning. About 74 per cent said they feel they require more training to use technology-based tools that could enhance their pedagogical skills. Among the respondents, 88 per cent teachers, 72 per cent students and 89 per cent parents said they believe that PCs are ideal for digital learning among students. About 79 per cent teachers recommend a migration to PCs for efficient online learning. Factors like reduced eye strain, easier transfer to multiple files and better functionality were the key reasons for PCs to emerge as an ideal choice.

About 75 per cent of the teachers said they preferred to have easy access to printers so that they could print documents and their students' homework, while 82 per cent students said they believe students can achieve better learning outcomes with printers. The study included over 1,500 respondents comprising 207 teachers (28–50 years), 679 parents (30–60 years) and 711 students (14–22 years) across 13 cities including Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Patna, Guwahati, Indore, Ranchi and Kochi.

