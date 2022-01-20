Greater Noida: Auto-lifting gang operating in NCR busted, 3 held

With the arrest of three people in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, the police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang involved in stealing two-wheelers in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said the police have recovered nearly two dozen vehicles stolen by the gang from NCR, including parts of Delhi and Haryana.

''During checking, the motorcycle-borne trio was intercepted by a team of personnel from the Surajpur police station on Wednesday as they seemed suspicious. They tried to flee but were chased down and held,'' Elamaran told reporters.

The police seized three country-made pistols along with some ammunition from them and took them for questioning, during which they revealed that they were part of a gang involved in stealing two-wheelers in NCR.

''As many as 21 two-wheelers have been recovered so far. Most of them were stolen from Noida and Greater Noida, some were also stolen from Delhi and Haryana and one from Etah in western Uttar Pradesh,'' the officer said.

Those held have been identified as Mohit, Honey Valmiki and Vishesh Sharma, all locals and educated till Class 10, according to the police.

An FIR has been lodged against them at Surajpur police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

