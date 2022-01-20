Left Menu

Greater Noida: Auto-lifting gang operating in NCR busted, 3 held

With the arrest of three people in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, the police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang involved in stealing two-wheelers in the National Capital Region NCR.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida Elamaran G said the police have recovered nearly two dozen vehicles stolen by the gang from NCR, including parts of Delhi and Haryana.During checking, the motorcycle-borne trio was intercepted by a team of personnel from the Surajpur police station on Wednesday as they seemed suspicious.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-01-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 22:05 IST
Greater Noida: Auto-lifting gang operating in NCR busted, 3 held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the arrest of three people in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, the police on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang involved in stealing two-wheelers in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said the police have recovered nearly two dozen vehicles stolen by the gang from NCR, including parts of Delhi and Haryana.

''During checking, the motorcycle-borne trio was intercepted by a team of personnel from the Surajpur police station on Wednesday as they seemed suspicious. They tried to flee but were chased down and held,'' Elamaran told reporters.

The police seized three country-made pistols along with some ammunition from them and took them for questioning, during which they revealed that they were part of a gang involved in stealing two-wheelers in NCR.

''As many as 21 two-wheelers have been recovered so far. Most of them were stolen from Noida and Greater Noida, some were also stolen from Delhi and Haryana and one from Etah in western Uttar Pradesh,'' the officer said.

Those held have been identified as Mohit, Honey Valmiki and Vishesh Sharma, all locals and educated till Class 10, according to the police.

An FIR has been lodged against them at Surajpur police station and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022