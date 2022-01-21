Left Menu

Punjab polls: AAP announces remaining four candidates

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:23 IST
Punjab polls: AAP announces remaining four candidates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced candidates from the remaining four Punjab Assembly constituencies.

With this, the party has declared candidates on all 117 Assembly seats in the state. According to the list, Amit Singh Manto will contest from Sujanpur, Manjinder Singh Lalpura from Khadoor Sahib, KNS Kang from Dakha and Brindar Kumar Goyal from Lehragaga.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022