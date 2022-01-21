Punjab polls: AAP announces remaining four candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced candidates from the remaining four Punjab Assembly constituencies.

With this, the party has declared candidates on all 117 Assembly seats in the state. According to the list, Amit Singh Manto will contest from Sujanpur, Manjinder Singh Lalpura from Khadoor Sahib, KNS Kang from Dakha and Brindar Kumar Goyal from Lehragaga.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)