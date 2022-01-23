Left Menu

Dibrugarh University gets ISO certification

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 23-01-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 13:23 IST
Dibrugarh University gets ISO certification
Dibrugarh University in Assam has received ISO certification, an official said on Sunday.

Two certificates, bearing registration numbers ISO 50001:2018 and ISO 9001:2015, have been issued by International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to the varsity, he said.

The academic and administrative processes of the Dibrugarh University along with its infrastructural setup conform to the standard set by ISO for its certification, the official said.

''It is a joyous news for us. This recognition from ISO has encouraged our university immensely,'' said vice-chancellor LK Nath.

Registrar Jiten Hazarika said the certification marks the varsity's presence in the international arena.

An expert team of the ISO had visited the varsity in December and surveyed its amenities and standards.

The ISO works on standardisation of products, firms and institutions and the validilty of its certification lasts for three years.

Dibrugarh University will have to renew its validity annually and the certification would help the institution in national-level academic evaluation, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

