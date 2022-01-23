Hindu Munnani seeks NIA probe into teen suicide case

The Hindu Munnani on Sunday demanded that the issue of alleged forcible conversion in a school in Thanjavur, leading to the suicide of a 17-year old girl, should be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

With police ruling out any conversion and giving their judgment even before investigating it, NIA should take over the case and provide justice to the bereaved parents, Hindu Munnani Tamil Nadu President Kadeswara Subramaniam said in a statement here.

The video of the student, Lavanya, had mentioned that she was forced to clean toilets after being tortured by three persons in the school administration that is clear evidence in the case, he pointed out.

He also questioned the 'silence' of major political parties, who were demanding the closure of a school in Coimbatore run by Hindu management, on an issue of suicide by a girl student over an alleged sexual assault.

The Hindu Munnani will organize state-wide protests on Monday seeking justice and arrests of two nuns and a priest involved in the case, while the women's wing will stage a black flag demonstration on Tuesday.

The outfit's youth wing will also protest across the state next Thursday condemning the forcible conversion, Subramaniam said.

