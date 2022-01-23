Left Menu

Over 11,400 appear for MPSC pre exam held in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 23-01-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 19:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) pre examination was conducted in Nashik on Sunday, an official said.

In the morning session, 11,493 of the 17,916 who had registered for the exam appeared to answer the paper, while this figure was 11,403 in the afternoon session, he said.

The exam was held in 47 sub centres, which were manned by 2,100 people, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

