Karnataka CM announces raising 7,500 NCC cadets, govt to bear their training expenses

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the state government will ensure 7,500 new National Cadet Corps cadets are raised and their training expenses of Rs 12,000 each is borne by it.

He also announced restarting the modernised Government Flying Training School at Jakkur in the city, which has been defunct for the past six years.

During an event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of eminent freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the youth not showing interest in the NCC activities these days.

The Chief Minister said he would discuss with the senior IAS officials of the state to raise 75 NCC units in schools.

''We have decided to set up 75 units of NCC in schools and colleges, where 7,500 new NCC cadets will be raised. The state government will bear the expense of Rs 12,000 for each of the cadets,'' Bommai said.

The government would discuss with the defence ministry officials to revise the NCC programmes for school children who find it tough, he said.

''There are 44,000 cadets in our schools. The state government will bear the expenses of these 44,000 cadets and they will be shifted to the colleges. This way, we will have over 50,000 cadets in the colleges,'' Bommai said.

Speaking about restarting the government flying school, Bommai said the institution had stopped functioning for more than six years.

Underlining the need to restart the flying school located in a prime area of the city off Ballari Road between Yelahanka and the Kempegowda International Airport, Bommai said, ''If we have to save this property, there is a need to start activities here.'' According to him, about 100 people will be trained here.

The Chief Minister also informed the audience that a Women Self-Defence Training Centre, sports training institute and a heli-tourism centre will also start in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)