Collective efforts needed to promote awareness about rights of girl child: JK LG

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-01-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 10:32 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Saluting daughters of the country for their accomplishments in various fields on National Girl Child Day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for securing equal rights for every girl child and empowering them with opportunities.

Sinha asked people to make collective efforts to promote awareness about the rights of the girl child and provide support and opportunities to girls.

''Let us reiterate our commitment towards securing equal rights for every girl child, empowering them with opportunities for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable society'', Sinha said in tweet ''I salute the daughters of the nation for their accomplishments in various fields. They are also the backbone of our healthcare system fighting the global pandemic'', the LG said. He said it is our social and moral responsibility to increase awareness on the importance of girls' education, and their health and nutrition.

The efforts put in by all those working towards empowering the girl child are commendable, the Lt Governor said.

The National Girl Child Day is being observed on January 24 with an objective to generate awareness about the rights of girl child and spread the message on the importance of their education, health and nutrition.

