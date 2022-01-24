PM Modi interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually interacted with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and awarded them certificates digitally using block chain technology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 12:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually interacted with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and awarded them certificates digitally using block chain technology. He also called these children inspiration for the whole society.

''You all must work keeping in mind how your work can help the country,'' the prime minister said while interacting with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients.

Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields -- innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery. Each child has been given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate.

The prime minister also greeted every one on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

