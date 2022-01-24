Left Menu

Koo launches Voters Guide to encourage people to vote, build greater public trust in electoral process

The Koo Voters Guide focuses on the basic rights of the Indian voter as enshrined in the Constitution of India, and enumerates the responsibilities voters need to consider before and after casting their votes, a statement said.It reflects the Koo Apps efforts - as a transparent, unbiased and reliable social media intermediary - in enhancing voter awareness, and in building greater trust in the electoral process, it added.Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:27 IST
Koo launches Voters Guide to encourage people to vote, build greater public trust in electoral process
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Microblogging platform Koo on Monday said it has released a multi-lingual guide on Voter Rights and Responsibilities as part of efforts to empower first-time voters to make informed decisions during the upcoming legislative assembly elections. The Koo Voters Guide focuses on the basic rights of the Indian voter as enshrined in the Constitution of India, and enumerates the responsibilities voters need to consider before and after casting their votes, a statement said.

It reflects the Koo App's efforts - as a transparent, unbiased and reliable social media intermediary - in enhancing voter awareness, and in building greater trust in the electoral process, it added.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10. In all, elections will be held for 690 assembly seats, and 18.3 crore people, including 8.5 crore women, will be eligible to cast their votes in the five states.

The Voters Guide - available in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, and English - reiterates the importance of voting as the central pillar of democracy, and the need to augment voter education for free and fair elections.

Koo CEO and co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the Guide has been released in four languages to enrich the knowledge of every voter, and to build greater confidence in the electoral process. National Voters Day is observed on January 25 every year to mark the foundation of the Election Commission of India, which was established in 1950. First initiated in 2011, National Voters' Day is aimed at encouraging and maximising the enrolment of new voters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022