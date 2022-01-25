Left Menu

Two Rajasthan cops to get President's Medals, 16 police medals

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:04 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Two police officers from Rajasthan will be awarded President's Medal and 16 other officers and employees will be given Police Medals. The Union Home Ministry announced on Tuesday on the eve of Republic Day.

Director-General of Police M L Lather has congratulated all the police officers and employees who received the medals for the medals.

A Police spokesperson said in Banswara, ACB Additional Superintendent of Police Madho Singh Sodha and Head Constable Bhuri Lal Meena in Kherwara have been selected for the President's Police Medal.

At the same time, 16 other police officers and employees of the state have been selected for the Police Medal.

They include Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB, Rajendra Singh Nain, inspectors Amir Hasan, Om Prakash Verma, Vinay Kumar Vyas and Sant Lal Meena, sub-inspectors Hanuman Prasad and Balveer Singh and Platoon Commander Dashrath Singh of Battalion IV of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary.

