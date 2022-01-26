Six killed, nine injured in road accidents across Assam

At least six people, including two children, were killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents across Assam on Tuesday, police said. In a major accident in Baksa district, a two-wheeler collided head-on with a cement-laden truck in Daodhara area under the Simla police station limits, a senior officer said. The three persons on the two-wheeler - a 25-year-old woman school teacher and two girls studying in Class-2 - were dragged for some distance after the collision, he said, adding that they died on the spot.

The deceased teacher has been identified as Rijina Kujur, while names of the children were Cristina Daimary and Verlina Brahma. Following the accident, the driver of the goods vehicle surrendered at Simpla police station, the officer said. ''The truck was set on fire by locals but police and fire brigade personnel doused the flame. Some agitators also pelted the police station with stones breaking windowpanes,'' he said. The local people partially blocked the National Highway-127A for almost two hours, demanding stringent action against the truck driver and initiatives to stop accidents there. Assam Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma also went to the place and condoled the death of the three persons. ''We will consider giving compensation to the next of kin of each deceased. There should be speed breakers and rumble strips on the road. The administration will take action in this regard,'' he told reporters. In another accident near Baihata Chariali of Kamrup district, two persons were killed on the spot and five others injured seriously when a speeding truck hit an e-rickshaw from behind on National Highway-27 in Dora Kahara village under the Changsari police station area. The injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital, which referred them to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. ''It is learnt that all the passengers of the e-rickshaw belong to a family and were returning after attending a marriage ceremony. We are yet to establish their identities,'' an official said. In another accident, one person was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the National Highway-127 in Amoni area under the Samaguri police station limits in Nagaon district during the wee hours on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Sudama Bishwakarma, and his body has been sent to Nagaon Civil Hospital for post mortem examinations. In Tinsukia district, four students were critically injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a scooter. According to an officer, the accident took place near the Philobari police station. ''Three boys and one girl were injured in the accident and they were taken to Tinsukia Civil Hospital. One of them has been shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh,'' he said.

