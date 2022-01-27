Left Menu

Weekend curfew, odd-even system of opening shops lifted in Delhi: DDMA

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday decided to lift weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides permitting restaurants and bars to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity, in view of improving COVID-19 situation.

Weekend curfew, odd-even system of opening shops lifted in Delhi: DDMA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday decided to lift weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides permitting restaurants and bars to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity, in view of improving COVID-19 situation. The decision was made at a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. He, however, postponed the decision to reopen schools for the next meeting, officials said.

The government offices have also been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent staff, they said.

Another decision taken at the meeting was to allow marriage ceremonies with maximum 200 guests in open areas and up to 50 per cent capacity at indoor venues. So far, only 20 people were allowed to attend these events at home.

The night curfew imposed on weekdays from 10 pm to 5 am will continue. The meeting also decided for strict enforcement and enhancement of Covid appropriate behaviour and other guidelines to check rise in cases, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

