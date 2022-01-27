Left Menu

Probe ordered after video of school children made to praise PM and UP CM goes viral

PTI | Siddharthnagar | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 19:29 IST
The district authorities on Thursday ordered a probe after school children were allegedly made to raise slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by their principal and teachers on Republic Day.

A video of the event, held on Wednesday at a primary school in Sohratgarh Block of Siddharthnagar district, has gone viral.

In the video, students after singing the national anthem are seen raising slogans in the name of freedom fighters as well as of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath on the directions of teachers, violating the model code of conduct currently in place in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

District Magistrate, Siddharthnagar, Deepak Meena told reporters that he came to know about the video through social media.

''We have taken cognisance of the matter and directed the BSA (Basic Siksha Adhikari) to investigate it. Action will be taken against whosoever is found guilty,'' he said.

