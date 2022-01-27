EdCIL pays dividend of Rs 11.5 Crore for year 2020-21.

EdCIL (India) Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I CPSE of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, paid a dividend of Rs 11.5 Crorefor the year 2020-21.

The company registered a turnover of Rs. 332.83 Crore (highest ever turnover) and Profit After Tax(PAT) of Rs. 36.89 Crore during the year 2020-21.

Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, Government of India, received the cheque from Shri Manoj Kumar, CMD EdCIL, in the presence of Sh. Rakesh Ranjan, Additional Secretary (TE), Sh. Pandey Pradeep Kumar, Deputy Secretary (TC) and other senior officials of the Ministry and EdCIL on 27th January 2022.

The Minister congratulated EdCIL on its being continuously profit making and dividend paying organisation which continued even during the pandemic. He further appreciated EdCIL being a pioneer organisation in the country for advisory, consultancy, digital and overseas education services. He also expressed that Skill Development Services vertical of EdCIL will result in the skill enhancement of the youth and act as positive catalyst in terms of job creation.The Minister further wished EdCIL to achieve new heights.

