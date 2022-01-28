Left Menu

Registration deadline for participating in PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' extended till Feb 3

The deadline to register for participating in the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extended till February 3, officials said Friday.The deadline has been extended for a second time.The last date to participate in the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha has been extended till February 3. The questions asked by the selected winners will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 13:55 IST
  • India

''The last date to participate in the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha has been extended till February 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualised the unique interactive programme, wherein students, parents and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life,'' a Ministry of Education official said.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at the Talkatora Stadium here on February 16, 2018.

''The format of this programme (this year) is proposed to be in the online mode like in 2021. An online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics to select the participants. The questions asked by the selected winners will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme,” the official said.

