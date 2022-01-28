Padma Shri awardee Professor H.C. Verma, music composer and social worker, Rahul Ram of Indian Ocean, and various industry experts interacted with students during the event On the occasion of International Education Day 2022, Internshala Trainings organised the World Education Day Fair 2022. The online fair was organised for the first time for the students of India with the theme #KaroZiddAageBadhneKi. The motive behind organising this fair was to encourage the students to build their skills with practical-based online learning. The students also got to interact in inspiring sessions with Padma Shree awardee Professor H.C. Verma and music composer & social worker, Rahul Ram of Indian Ocean. The event began with a ‘Learn with Icon’ session with Professor H.C. Verma wherein he shared his inspiring story with students from across the nation. He also talked about the importance of practical based education. Urging the students to look at life in a holistic manner and in the long term, he added, “The real pleasure is in doing innovations and creating new things which can impact many more lives. It is up to you, the students, to decide how to do it in your profession.” After the enlightening session with Prof. H.C. Verma, the 65k+ participating students attended IST Practicals webinars by subject matter experts (SMEs) in top in-demand skills including Python, digital marketing, business communication, video editing, business analytics, and SOLIDWORKS. During these webinars, the SMEs taught important concepts in each individual skill with a practical based approach. For instance, during the business analytics webinar, the students were taught how to analyse complex data using MS Excel. Similarly, in the video editing webinar, they were taught the basics of the Premiere Pro software. A 2.5-hour long informative counselling session was also held for the attending students. Prominent industry experts including Amitabh Verma, the founder of AMP Digital; Dr. Abhijeet Birari, a finance expert; Mohammad Sabeer, an AutoCAD specialist and; Atma Godara, HR at Netflix joined the event to interact with the aspiring students and help them with their questions. The event was concluded with an online concert with the music composer and social worker, Rahul Ram of Indian Ocean. He not only entertained the attendees with his music but also shared some incredible life lessons that the students truly appreciated and took inspiration from. Addressing the aspiring students from across the nation, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “The theme we have for the World Education Day Fair 2022, #KaroZiddAageBadhneKi is so apt and inspiring. I genuinely believe that if we don’t do Zidd, nothing will change. It is our determination and passion which drives change and innovation. In 2011 when I was venturing into internships, a lot of people said that it is a niche concept and doesn’t have much scope. However, I kept my Zidd and determinedly pursued it and today, Internshala is the largest internship platform in the world”. For more information or to view the sessions, visit: https://bit.ly/EduFair-2O22 PWR PWR

