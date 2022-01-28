TNAU admission ranklist is out

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Friday released its undergraduate and diploma ranklists for the academic year 2021-22.

N Poorvasri of Nilgiris District, D.G. Pushkala of Namakkal District and R. Sajin of Ramanathapuram District got the first, second and third ranks respectively in the UG admissions.

Separate ranklists for candidates under 7.5 per cent quota introduced by the government this year for government school students were also released.

P. Pavithra of Dharmapuri District secured the first rank under the quota in UG admissions, a press release from the TNAU said.

K. Anuja of Dindigul District got the first rank, G. Jerald Edison of Pudukottai District was ranked second while R Ramprasath of Namakkal District secured the third rank in the diploma (agriculture/horticulture).

A. Anuba of Kanniyakumari District got the first rank, K. Anuja of Dindigul District the second and R Kailash Sankar of Pudukottai District the third in the diploma (agricultural engineering) admissions. Also, the university released the date and mode of counselling, which include ex-servicemen, differently abled candidates, eminent sportsperson, vocational stream, government school students' quota (7.5%) and general counselling, the release said.

