Cong will set up panel to streamline recruitment for govt posts if voted to power in UP: Priyanka

We will ensure that exams are conducted and results are declared on a set date, Priyanka Gandhi, who is steering the partys campaign for the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, said.The interaction, in which she discussed the state of government job recruitments, was streamed on social medial platforms.

28-01-2022
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said if her party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will set up a special recruitment commission to streamline the selection process for all vacant government posts. In an interaction with youths, including job aspirants, from the state in Delhi, she also assured that exams will be conducted and results declared in a time-bound manner.

''The Congress will ensure that the calendar of all recruitments is released and is followed. We will ensure that exams are conducted and results are declared on a set date,'' Priyanka Gandhi, who is steering the party's campaign for the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, said.

The interaction, in which she discussed the state of government job recruitments, was streamed on social medial platforms. ''The recruitment process will be done within a six-month period. If it is not done, action will be taken against the officials concerned,'' Priyanka Gandhi said, adding that youngsters must understand that caste-based politics will not benefit them. She also criticised the police action on students in Prayagraj earlier this week. The Congress leader urged youngsters to read ''Bharti Vidhan'', the party’s poll manifesto for youths, and reiterated that the promises made in it will be fulfilled by the Congress' government in Uttar Pradesh.

