Pb polls: 317 nominations filed in Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, AAPs chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann and state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal filed their nominations on Saturday along with several other candidates.Punjabs Chief Electoral Officer CEO S Karuna Raju said 317 nominations were filed on Saturday and with this, the total number of nominations filed has reached 619.The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1.The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-01-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 23:24 IST
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann and state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal filed their nominations on Saturday along with several other candidates.

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said 317 nominations were filed on Saturday and with this, the total number of nominations filed has reached 619.

The nomination process, which started on January 25, will continue till February 1.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4. Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10. PTI CHS VSD AAR

