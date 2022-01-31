Left Menu

Schools, colleges in Puducherry to resume offline classes from Feb 4: Minister

Now that the infections have come down, it was decided to resume physical classes, the Minister said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:30 IST
Schools, colleges in Puducherry to resume offline classes from Feb 4: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All schools and colleges in the Union Territory of Puducherry are to resume physical classes from February 4 as Covid-19 cases here have seen a dip.

Home and Education Minister of the Union Territory A Namassivayam told reporters at the end of a meeting with officials of the Department of Education on Monday that all classes would be held six days a week and the schools and colleges would have full-day sessions everyday.

The government had closed institutions in the wake of the pandemic. Online classes were adopted after closure. Now that the infections have come down, it was decided to resume physical classes, the Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022