Telangana's Vision 2047: Leap to Global Manufacturing

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen explored strategies to transform Telangana into a global manufacturing hub. They discussed investment opportunities, AI's economic impact, and the state's vision 2047. The discussions aimed at aligning state policies with global trends for economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:21 IST
Telangana is positioning itself as a future global manufacturing hub, according to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. In a recent meeting with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Reddy underscored the roadmap required to attract major corporations to the burgeoning state.

The discussions with Narayen, who plays a pivotal role in the 'Telangana Rising 2047 Vision' board, revolved around investment strategies and global market trends. Both leaders shared insights on green energy, AI impacts on employment, and the importance of skilling the workforce.

Reddy solicited Narayen's cooperation to further economic development in Telangana, underscoring the necessity of aligning state initiatives with worldwide movements such as AI integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

