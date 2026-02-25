Telangana's Vision 2047: Leap to Global Manufacturing
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen explored strategies to transform Telangana into a global manufacturing hub. They discussed investment opportunities, AI's economic impact, and the state's vision 2047. The discussions aimed at aligning state policies with global trends for economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Telangana is positioning itself as a future global manufacturing hub, according to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. In a recent meeting with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Reddy underscored the roadmap required to attract major corporations to the burgeoning state.
The discussions with Narayen, who plays a pivotal role in the 'Telangana Rising 2047 Vision' board, revolved around investment strategies and global market trends. Both leaders shared insights on green energy, AI impacts on employment, and the importance of skilling the workforce.
Reddy solicited Narayen's cooperation to further economic development in Telangana, underscoring the necessity of aligning state initiatives with worldwide movements such as AI integration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Unfolds: Naidu Accuses YSRCP of Adulterated Laddu Scandal
Switzerland Offers Aid to Victims of Crans-Montana Fire Tragedy
Delhi's Pollution Control Funds Remain Partially Utilized Amidst Urgent Needs
Anil Ambani's Luxurious Mumbai Mansion Seized in Money Laundering Probe
Earthsongs from Japan: Kumagai Minoru's Artistic Odyssey