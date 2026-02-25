Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Toddler in Delhi

In a rapid response, Delhi Police rescued a three-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from Ashok Vihar, swiftly apprehending the suspect, a factory worker, within an hour.

The incident came to light when a PCR call reported the child's abduction near a factory in the Wazirpur Industrial Area, prompting immediate police action.

Using local intelligence, surveillance, and technical tracking, authorities identified the suspect, Amit, leading to the child's safe rescue and her subsequent reunion with her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)