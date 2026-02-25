Left Menu

Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Toddler in Delhi

Delhi Police swiftly rescued a three-year-old girl kidnapped from the Ashok Vihar area. The police acted immediately on a PCR call, utilizing local intelligence and surveillance to identify and apprehend the suspect, Amit, within an hour. The child was reunited with her family, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:19 IST
Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Toddler in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapid response, Delhi Police rescued a three-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from Ashok Vihar, swiftly apprehending the suspect, a factory worker, within an hour.

The incident came to light when a PCR call reported the child's abduction near a factory in the Wazirpur Industrial Area, prompting immediate police action.

Using local intelligence, surveillance, and technical tracking, authorities identified the suspect, Amit, leading to the child's safe rescue and her subsequent reunion with her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

 India
2
Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global
3
India Triumphs: Breaking the Hockey Jinx Against Australia

India Triumphs: Breaking the Hockey Jinx Against Australia

 Australia
4
Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026