ZeroHarm Sciences Secures Rs 65 Crore for Global Expansion

ZeroHarm Sciences, a leading player in the nutraceutical sector, has announced a significant financial boost with a Rs 65 crore investment from Kotak Life Sciences Fund and Alkemi Growth Capital. This infusion of funds is set to propel the company into a new era of growth and development.

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited, through its Kotak Life Sciences Fund I, contributed Rs 40 crore of the total investment, while Alkemi Growth Capital, a venture fund focused on healthcare and consumer wellness, invested an additional Rs 25 crore. Cipher-Plexus served as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.

The capital will be utilized to develop a 'Trust over Promise' health platform that emphasizes measurable health outcomes for consumers. In addition, ZeroHarm plans to enhance its national brand presence, explore international markets including the US, UK, and Middle East, and advance its vertically integrated R&D and manufacturing operations. Co-founder and CEO Sachin Darbarwar remarked that this partnership brings long-term collaboration from investors who believe in substantiated claims over marketing noise.

(With inputs from agencies.)