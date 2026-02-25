Left Menu

Swift Arrest in Budh Vihar Murder Case

Police arrested a 19-year-old and apprehended four juveniles for a murder in Budh Vihar, northwest Delhi. The deceased, Raja alias Mangal Singh, was attacked with knives and a beer bottle. The arrest was part of a revenge plot stemming from an earlier dispute. Investigations are ongoing.

A swift move by the police led to the arrest of a 19-year-old man and the apprehension of four juveniles in connection with a murder case in northwest Delhi's Budh Vihar. The arrest came within 48 hours of the crime, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The victim, Raja, also known as Mangal Singh, unfortunately succumbed to his injuries after being attacked with knives and a beer bottle. The incident occurred during the night of February 22 and 23 in JJ Colony, Sector-24.

Police investigations linked the assault to a revenge plot stemming from a dispute on February 20, when an accused was beaten, and his scooter vandalized. Law enforcement conducted raids across Sonipat, Panipat, and Haridwar, using both technical surveillance and human intelligence for suspect identification. The chief accused, Anish Jha, has prior cases, suggesting a pattern of criminal behavior.

