Sisodia inaugurates Delhi Teachers University

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday inaugurated the Delhi Teachers University which would offer programmes such as BA-BEd and BSc-BEd and focus on fundamental and applied research in education.

The campus is located in Outram Lane in Mukherjee Nagar area of the national capital.

''It gives me great pleasure to inaugurate the 'Delhi Teachers University.' This is Delhi's first of its kind university that aims to prepare well-trained and highly qualified teachers. Govt aims to inspire today's students to become tomorrow's teachers,'' Sisodia said in a series of tweets.

''The university will offer a new age, integrated teacher education programme after Class 12. It will also emphasize on fundamental and applied research in education by collaborating with national and international organizations,'' he added.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister of Delhi, further said, ''A teacher touches all 360 degree aspects of our life. That's why it was easier to establish IITs, IIMs, AIIMS but we couldn't establish a top level teachers' university till date.'' The Delhi Assembly in January passed a bill for setting up a world-class teachers’ training university. The university will offer teacher education programmes such as BA-BEd and BSc-BEd to create a new generation of teachers.

Students of the university will collaborate with Delhi government schools for the duration of their courses and get hands-on experience with a focus on research.

