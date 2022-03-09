Left Menu

Mankind Pharma donates Rs 5 lakh to medical student's family killed in Russia-Ukraine war

Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said it has donated Rs 5 lakh to the family of 21-year-old medical student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar from Karnataka who died in Russia-Ukraine war.

Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said it has donated Rs 5 lakh to the family of 21-year-old medical student Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar from Karnataka who died in the Russia-Ukraine war. The family has to repay a loan of Rs 25 lakh towards education and other commitments. With even Naveen's brother to complete his education from Bengaluru, the family is burdened with huge financial liability, the company said in a statement. ''Considering the unfortunate state of events, we are trying every possible way to stand in support of the affected family. We know that no financial support can compensate for the void created by the deceased, but it is our small token showing our resolve to stand in solidarity with the families who have lost their dear ones,'' said Sanjay Koul, Senior President, Sales, and Marketing, Mankind Pharma. Gyanagoudar was a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine.

