Rajasthan govt withdraws bill carrying false claims

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday withdrew a bill which was introduced to set up a private university in Sikar after it came to light that the facts mentioned in the bill regarding the construction of the building were fake.Speaker CP Joshi directed the government to prepare a mechanism so that such incidents do not happen in future.

Speaker CP Joshi directed the government to prepare a mechanism so that such incidents do not happen in future. The Gurukul University, Sikar Bill 2022, was introduced on February 24, for the establishment of Gurukul University in Sikar. It was scheduled to be passed on Tuesday.

In schedule-I of the bill, the details of infrastructure were given. The schedule mentioned an infrastructure of administrative blocks (28), academic block (155 units) and residential block with a total built-up area of 24,811.46 square metres.

After it came to the notice of Speaker CP Joshi and Higher Education Minister Rajendra Yadav that the facts mentioned in the bill regarding the infrastructure were fake and there is no construction on the land as mentioned in the bill, a factual report was sought from Sikar collector, which verified that there was no construction. The minister moved a proposal to withdraw the bill. Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said that he visited the site of the university and found no construction and only vacant land. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said that it was very unfortunate that the bill with such facts reached the stage of passage and had to be withdrawn. Expressing serious concern over the issue, Speaker CP Joshi directed the government to take it seriously and develop a mechanism to check such matters.

