Nepal among most recipients of ITEC programmes, says India's envoy
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal has been one of the most active participants and recipients of various training programmes under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), said Indian ambassador to Nepal during the ITEC Day celebration here.
The 57th ITEC Day was celebrated by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Tuesday, with Nepal's Education Minister Devendra Poudel being the chief guest at the event hosted by Indian Ambassador Vinay M. Kwatra.
Gen. Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army was also present on the occasion.
Highlighting that Nepal had been one of the most active participants and recipients of various training programmes under ITEC, Kwatra on Tuesday said that in 57 years of its existence, more than 200,000 people world-wide had directly benefited, while thousands of Nepali citizens have been trained under tailor-made ITEC courses designed to meet the specific demands in the last 15 years.
Poudel also lauded the efforts of the Embassy of India for providing continuous training through eITEC courses during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Undeclared blockade by China causing losses to Nepali traders
Deliberations on impeaching Nepali Chief Justice postponed until next Parliament session
Deliberations on impeaching Nepali Chief Justice postponed
BJP MLA claims Nepali poet's birth anniversary not celebrated in Bengal plains
Jaishankar meets Nepali, Bhutanese counterparts on sidelines of BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Sri Lanka