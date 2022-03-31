NMIMS signs MoUs with four global universities

MUMBAI, India, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Deemed-to-be University, announced on 24th March, 2022 that it has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with four global universities to reform business and professional excellence through educational and academic exchanges across the world. These MoUs will promote educational and academic excellence for multi-layered common benefits.

An MoU was signed with each of Varna University of Management (Bulgaria), The University of Zaragoza (Spain), University of Liberal Arts (Bangladesh), and Daffodil International University (Bangladesh). These universities have developed their academic excellence since their establishment and developed professionals across all spectrums of business interests.

According to the agreements, the educational and academic exchanges between the institutes in their respective countries would cover the exchange of students for study, research, and internships for short study tours. It will also include the exchange of academic staff for purposes of teaching and research; coordination of such activities as joint research, lectures, training, and development. Additionally, these MoUs will facilitate the exchange of documentation and research materials in fields of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion of signing these MoUs, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, ''The Harmony project started with the help of consortium partners, aims to build the narratives towards capacity strengthening of higher education in each project country. The project also aims to reframe the traditional perceptions of internationalisation of higher education by switching the focus from outbound mobility to systematic institutional efforts for improving non-mobile students' global skills in the domestic environment.'' Dr. Ramesh Bhat further added, ''One of the cornerstones of evolving partnerships would be to articulate the internationalisation landscape by leveraging on the cultural diversity to strengthen the integration of international and intercultural dimensions into the higher education curriculum. This shift is going to make learning powerful, accessible and affordable. The approach will guide us to develop partnerships and extended stakeholder networks that will enhance the student learning experience and build complex skills much needed in a globalised future of work - work plans, workforce and workplace.'' Varna University of Management, Associate Professor, Todor Radev, said, ''As Varna University of Management is deeply committed to the principles of internationalisation and high quality of education, we are proud to have an extensive and sophisticated network of active academic partners of more than 200 universities on five continents. We are successfully expanding our network with new partnerships. This MoU is a step in that direction.'' Commenting on the development, Mr. Imran Rahman, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), said, ''We have a lot to learn from each other. A collaboration between two regional universities has more potential to ensure mutual benefits. Both NMIMS and ULAB believe in their critical roles in designing a sustainable education ecosystem; both within and across the institutions which are focused on liberal arts values and emphasize on lifelong learning.'' Dr. Mohamed Emran Hossain, Director, Administration, Member, Board of Trustees, Daffodil International University, expressed that the new partnership between DIU and NMIMS will be a milestone to actively exchange knowledge and expertise among students, teachers, and researchers of both institutions in the coming days. He said, ''Since both institutions are already part of Erasmus + CBHE Harmony project, I believe we will be having many more opportunities and best practices to share from now and on.'' Prof. Dr. José Antonio Mayoral Murillo, Rector of the University of Zaragoza, Spain, said, ''The University of Zaragoza is pleased to sign this memorandum of understanding with NMIMS, in the framework of the Harmony project. As a leading university in our continent, selected by the European Commission to join the distinguished higher education institutions (European Universities) through the UNITA Consortium, the University of Zaragoza recognises the value of borderless exchanges between Europe and Asia.'' About SVKM's NMIMS University Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialised schools, more than 17000 full time students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) led the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)