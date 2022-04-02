Left Menu

Girl student ends life over love affair

A few batchmates, who returned to the hostel room, noticed the girl hanging from the ceiling and immediately informed the authorities and the police.Police personnel, who reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the government hospital here for post-mortem.

Coimbatore, Apr 2 (PTI): A 19-year old girl student ended her life in the hostel room of a private coaching institute at Kovilpalayam near here, police said Saturday.

The girl, who was undergoing training for NEET examinations at the private coaching centre, took the extreme step reportedly over a love affair, police added.

Fellow students who returned to the hostel noticed the girl hanging from the ceiling of her room late on Friday.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that there was no possibility of her taking the extreme step for fear of NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to medical courses). It is learnt that the student, a resident of Vadavalli, had a love affair with a batchmate, who left for his native place-Madurai, after his parents came to know about it, police said.

The girl was said to be upset over the development and did not attend classes on Friday citing health reasons. A few batchmates, who returned to the hostel room, noticed the girl hanging from the ceiling and immediately informed the authorities and the police.

Police personnel, who reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the government hospital here for post-mortem. Police reportedly recovered a few letters and SMSes from her mobile phone and further investigations are on.

