Four ashram school students fall ill in Bhiwandi, food poisoning suspected

Four students of an ashram school in Dhabade in Thane district's Bhiwandi area fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, civic health officials said on Saturday.

The four children from Shraddha Ashram School, complained of uneasiness after having food and have been hospitalized, said Dr Datta Kole of the civic-run Shree Chatrapati Maharaj General Hospital.

On Friday too, some five to six students from the same ashram school had to be treated for food poisoning, he added.

