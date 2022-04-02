Left Menu

Four ashram school students fall ill in Bhiwandi, food poisoning suspected

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-04-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 21:31 IST
Four ashram school students fall ill in Bhiwandi, food poisoning suspected
  • Country:
  • India

Four students of an ashram school in Dhabade in Thane district's Bhiwandi area fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, civic health officials said on Saturday.

The four children from Shraddha Ashram School, complained of uneasiness after having food and have been hospitalized, said Dr Datta Kole of the civic-run Shree Chatrapati Maharaj General Hospital.

On Friday too, some five to six students from the same ashram school had to be treated for food poisoning, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition progra...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022