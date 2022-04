Ex-U.S. Marine Reed sent to medical facility after hunger strike in Russian jail - Ifax

Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia, has been transferred to the prison's medical facility after he declared a hunger strike last month, the Interfax news agency cited his lawyers as saying on Monday.

Trevor Reed, a university student from Texas, was convicted of endangering the lives of two policemen in Moscow while drunk on a visit in 2019. He denies the charges and the United States called his trial a "theatre of the absurd".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)