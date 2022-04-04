Ex-U.S. Marine Reed sent to medical facility after hunger strike in Russian jail - Ifax
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 13:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia, has been transferred to the prison's medical facility after he declared a hunger strike last month, the Interfax news agency cited his lawyers as saying on Monday.
Trevor Reed, a university student from Texas, was convicted of endangering the lives of two policemen in Moscow while drunk on a visit in 2019. He denies the charges and the United States called his trial a "theatre of the absurd".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Texas
- Russia
- United States
- Trevor Reed
- U.S. Marine
- Moscow
- Interfax
Advertisement