Left Menu

Ex-U.S. Marine Reed sent to medical facility after hunger strike in Russian jail - Ifax

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 13:14 IST
Ex-U.S. Marine Reed sent to medical facility after hunger strike in Russian jail - Ifax
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia, has been transferred to the prison's medical facility after he declared a hunger strike last month, the Interfax news agency cited his lawyers as saying on Monday.

Trevor Reed, a university student from Texas, was convicted of endangering the lives of two policemen in Moscow while drunk on a visit in 2019. He denies the charges and the United States called his trial a "theatre of the absurd".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at Bodrum

Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022