Telangana CM, wife in Delhi for medical check- up

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is in the national capital along with his wife Shobha and Daughter K Kavitha for a medical check-up.

Rao, who arrived in the city on Sunday night, is expected to stay in Delhi till Tuesday for the check-ups at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), an official source said.

There is no official engagement scheduled, as of now, the source added.

