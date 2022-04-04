Left Menu

Telangana CM, wife in Delhi for medical check- up

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 13:31 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is in the national capital along with his wife Shobha and Daughter K Kavitha for a medical check-up.

Rao, who arrived in the city on Sunday night, is expected to stay in Delhi till Tuesday for the check-ups at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), an official source said.

There is no official engagement scheduled, as of now, the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

