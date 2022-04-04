Left Menu

TN CM inaugurates smart classrooms in administrative staff college

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 15:50 IST
TN CM inaugurates smart classrooms in administrative staff college
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday inaugurated smart classrooms in the Anna Administrative Staff College here which imparts training to government employees at various levels to equip them with the principles of administration.

In addition to the smart classrooms, the Chief Minister inaugurated newly constructed hostel facilities at an outlay of Rs 8.74 crore.

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Mythili K Rajendran, Secretary, Human Resource Management were present on the occasion.

Established in 1981, the Anna Administrative Staff College in the city is the premier training institute for all civil servants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022