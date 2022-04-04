DU students ask authorities to hold final year exams in online mode

Delhi University students held a protest on Monday demanding that exams for final year students should be conducted in an online mode. The university had announced that exams would be held in a physical mode for students of sixth semester. It is almost after two years that the university will be holding exams in a physical mode for students. The exams are likely to be held in May and June.

The students demanded that the exams for final year students be held in an online open book mode.

Nearly 1,000 protesters from various student bodies took part in the protest that was held outside the Arts Faculty inside the campus.

Students claimed that they were detained by the police for protesting inside the campus. They have also threatened to go on a hunger strike if their demands are not met.

The police said the students were causing inconvenience to commuters by obstructing the traffic.

''The protesters were creating chaos all over the place outside the arts faculty causing inconvenience and obstructing the traffic. ''The traffic movement was eventually diverted. The local police also informed the protesters many times that their assembly is unlawful and they shall disperse and not cause obstruction and maintain peace and tranquility of the area,'' said a senior police officer.

He said around 700-800 protesters had gathered during the protest. ''Some of them were taken to the police station. The protesters will be released soon,'' he added.

