Left Menu

Mumbai: School bus takes longer route, parents panic as students reach home late

Parents of some 25-30 students using a well-known Mumbai schools bus service were a worried lot on Monday as their wards had not reached home in time on the first day of physical classes post the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to several of them reaching the gates of the facility and some taking to social media.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:04 IST
Mumbai: School bus takes longer route, parents panic as students reach home late
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parents of some 25-30 students using a well-known Mumbai school's bus service were a worried lot on Monday as their wards had not reached home in time on the first day of physical classes post the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to several of them reaching the gates of the facility and some taking to social media. A police spokesperson said the driver of the bus was new and hence took a longer route to drop the children home, which resulted in wastage of time by as much as 30 minutes.

The school management has assured the parents it would take action against the driver and the bus service contractor, he added.

Mumbai BJP MLA Ashish Shelar tweeted that he had spoken to top police officials as well as the school trustee on the issue, adding that all children had reached home safely.

The driver's phone was switched off, which caused further confusion and anxiety among parents, he added.

In a statement, the school management said, ''We are happy to confirm all students have been safely dropped to their residence. We regret any inconvenience caused to our students and parents due to the delay in the transport service experience today.'' The transport service provider is being thoroughly re-trained to ensure there is no repeat of such an incident, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022