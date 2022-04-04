Delhi University Teachers' Association protests outside Kejriwal's residence

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) protested outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Monday against the merger of College of Art (CoA) with the Delhi government-run Ambedkar University and the alleged financial crisis in 12 colleges fully funded by the city government.

DUTA president A K Bhagi accused the AAP government of diverting fund towards advertisement and other expenditures, and ''creating an inhuman environment among the families of teaching and non-teaching employees of the 12 colleges''.

He said the Delhi government must ensure release of fund to pay regular salaries to teaching staff and other employees and to meet infrastructure requirements to run new academic programmes and courses which were introduced in some of these colleges.

Addressing the gathering, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that he, along with Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, had met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday, and submitted the DUTA's memorandum on the matter of College of Art and the cut in funding of of 12 Delhi University colleges.

He assured the teaching fraternity that the present situation would be changed very soon in favour of the employees.

The teachers said that the present allocation of fund for the 12 DU colleges fully funded by the city government is insufficient and it needs to be Rs 420 crore more to meet the basic needs such as salary, medical bills and other pending allowances of the employees.

Delhi University Executive Council member V S Negi said he had raised the issue of merger of CoA with Ambedkar University and was successful in ensuring that the administration does not issue an NOC to the merger.

The Delhi University was informed that the office of L-G has in principle approved the merger of College of Art (CoA) subject to its de-affiliation from the varsity.

However, the varsity has not approved the de-affiliation with its Executive Council opposing the move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)