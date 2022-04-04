DU students ask authorities to hold final year exams in online mode

Delhi University students held a protest on Monday demanding that final year exams be conducted in online mode.

The university had announced that exams would be held in physical mode for students of the sixth semester.

Nearly 1,000 demonstrators from various student bodies took part in the protest that was held outside the arts faculty inside the campus, and they also demanded that the exams be held in the online open book mode.

It is almost after two years that the university will be holding exams in physical mode for students. The exams are likely to be held in May and June.

Students claimed that they were detained by police for protesting inside the campus. They have also threatened to go on a hunger strike if their demands are not met.

Police said the students were causing inconvenience to commuters by obstructing traffic.

A senior police officer said, ''The protesters were creating chaos outside the arts faculty causing inconvenience and obstructing traffic. Traffic was eventually diverted.'' ''The local police also informed the protesters many times that their assembly is unlawful and they shall disperse and not cause obstruction and maintain peace and tranquility of the area,'' said the officer.

He said around 700-800 protesters had gathered during the protest.

''A case was registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway,'' the officer said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case and detained protesters have been released, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)