Registration for DU PG courses begins on Wednesday

The registration for admission to postgraduate programmes in Delhi University will commence from Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Tuesday.Singh said admissions to the PG courses will be done through Delhi University Entrance Test DUET like last year.For this, candidates have to register on DU registration portal, he said.The registration will take place from April 6 to May 15.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:14 IST
The registration will take place from April 6 to May 15. DUET will be conducted by the National Testing Agency. Like the last year, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU while 50 per cent of the students will be selected through DUET.

Twenty-eight cities have been selected as examination centres with one centre in each state.

He said the entrance test is likely to be held in the third week of July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

