UGC asks central universities to use only CUET scores for admission in UG programmes

However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Sports, Physical Education etc, additional criteria may be used, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to the vice-chancellors of all central universities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:11 IST
UGC asks central universities to use only CUET scores for admission in UG programmes
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday asked all central universities to only use CUET scores for admission in various undergraduate courses except some activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts and physical education.

The UGC had last month announced that Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the varsities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

''It is clarified that all central universities and their colleges should only use the scores of CUET while admitting the students in UG programmes. ''However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Sports, Physical Education etc, additional criteria may be used,'' UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to the vice-chancellors of all central universities. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the test, the CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission in any central university across the country. The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

