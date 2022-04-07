Left Menu

Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match fees for Level 1 offence, Bumrah reprimanded

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 09:50 IST
Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match fees for Level 1 offence, Bumrah reprimanded
Nitish Rana Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for a level 1 offence during his team's IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

Senior MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been let off with a reprimand for breaching the code of conduct during the same game, which KKR won by five wickets here on Wednesday.

The IPL press release, however, doesn't exactly specify the breach.

''Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Pune,'' the media release stated.

''Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,'' it further stated.

In case of Bumrah, there was no financial penalty and only a warning.

''Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL' Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,'' the BCCI stated.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022