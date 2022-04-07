All India Institute of Ayurveda, Safdarjung Hospital ink MoU to develop Integrative Health Facility

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and Safdarjung Hospital have inked an MoU to develop a model centre of Integrative Health Facility for tertiary care, according to a statement from the Ayush Ministry.

According to it, AIIA and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital will jointly work to treat patients using the best of both Ayurveda and modern medicine.

The MoU was signed on March 25.

The focus areas for collaboration include therapeutic, holistic, preventive, and promotive medical services through integrative medicine unit, lifestyle counselling, yoga, diet advice, stress management, and IEC activities for creating awareness about integrated medicine unit among the public.

On the occasion, Dr (Prof.) Tanuja Nesari, Director of AIIA said, ''We are proud and delighted by this milestone where we have an opportunity to collaborate with one of India's leading hospitals to deliver Ayurveda science in an integrated model with modern medicine. ''This comes at a time when on World Health Day, the global focus is on 'Our health, our planet. Indian heritage and use of natural treatment formulas combined with the modern medicine can become the future of patient care in India,'' she said.

The facility will help strengthen medical infrastructure and research while increasing the affordability and accessibility of treatments, Dr Nesari said.

''Within a short span, we will be able to establish the integrated facility in sync with the best medical practices from around the globe. This is also going to add enormous prospects for our future students aspiring to make their name in the field of medicine.'' Under the agreement, the infrastructural space and other requisites to run the centre on a day-to-day basis will be provided by VMMC-Safdarjung Hospital, whereas the technical support, including manpower, technical infrastructure, and running of the centre, will be managed by AIIA.

The expert faculty and staff of both the signees will form a joint committee of integrated medicine to run and establish the model centre, the statement noted.

