Days after stir, DU advises students to maintain law and order, focus on exam preparation

The Delhi University has advised students to maintain law and order on the campus and focus on preparations for their upcoming exams, days after a massive protest demanding online open-book exams for final year students.

The Delhi University's announcement that the exams will be held in offline mode in May and June has triggered the protest.

Last Monday, nearly 1,000 students had gathered for the protest. Some of them were detained by the police and a case was also lodged in the matter.

''The university advises the students to maintain peace and law and order. They should focus on their studies and preparation for the upcoming examination,'' read an advisory issued by the university's proctor Rajni Abbi on Thursday.

It also welcomed ''positive/constructive suggestions to resolve issues, if any''. ''It is also advised that students must refrain themselves from unlawful activities,'' the advisory stated.

The exams will be held in offline mode, she said, adding the students had given a representation and that was forwarded to the dean (examinations).

''The students have been given some concessions like additional 30 minutes for writing the exam, remedial classes, but they are not ready to agree. Online classes and open-book exams were started because of the pandemic and they had to end someday.

''It was announced in February that exams till April will be held in open-book mode. In May-June, the exams will be held offline mode. So students were given sufficient time,'' she added.

Abbi alleged that the protesting students had neither informed the university ahead of the stir nor did they take police permission.

